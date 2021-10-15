DMV issues over 300 tickets in crackdown on underage drinking

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
alcoholic-beverages-g9ccc3af3c_1920

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced that over 300 people have received citations for the use of fake identification to purchase alcohol. DMV also seized nearly 300 fake IDs.

DMV said the Operation Prevent enforcement campaign largely focused on concert venues, where young people often try to use a fake ID to buy beer. DMV investigators work with the venues and local law enforcement to deter underage drinking and the potential for impaired driving.

Investigators use equipment to scan and detect fraudulent IDs. During the summer enforcement campaign, 291 fake documents were seized. A total of 292 tickets were issued for attempting to use fake IDs, and another 48 tickets were issued for violating of the Alcohol Beverage and Control Law.

In the Capital Region, DMV gave out 16 citations and seized 20 fake IDs. Here’s the breakdown by region:

RegionCitationsFake ID seizures
Capital Region1620
Central New York99
Finger Lakes225175
Long Island8087
Total330291

New Yorkers struggling with addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help by calling the state’s HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY.

Latest Stories

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19