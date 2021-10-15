DMV issues over 300 tickets in crackdown on underage drinking

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced that over 300 people have received citations for the use of fake identification to purchase alcohol. DMV also seized nearly 300 fake IDs.

DMV said the Operation Prevent enforcement campaign largely focused on concert venues, where young people often try to use a fake ID to buy beer. DMV investigators work with the venues and local law enforcement to deter underage drinking and the potential for impaired driving.

Investigators use equipment to scan and detect fraudulent IDs. During the summer enforcement campaign, 291 fake documents were seized. A total of 292 tickets were issued for attempting to use fake IDs, and another 48 tickets were issued for violating of the Alcohol Beverage and Control Law.

In the Capital Region, DMV gave out 16 citations and seized 20 fake IDs. Here’s the breakdown by region:

Region Citations Fake ID seizures Capital Region 16 20 Central New York 9 9 Finger Lakes 225 175 Long Island 80 87 Total 330 291

New Yorkers struggling with addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help by calling the state’s HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY.