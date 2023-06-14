ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is cracking down on underage drinking at concert venues throughout the summer. Through September 17, enforcement details will be on the lookout for fake IDs.

“Our investigators are well-trained to spot fake IDs, and we have added security measures that make our licenses and non-driver IDs increasingly difficult to counterfeit,” said Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. “You may think we’re trying to spoil your fun, but it is not fun to end up in a hospital, a jail, or a morgue from a night spent drinking when you’re underage.”

Enforcement sweeps will be conducted at venues, including the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, CMAC in Canandaigua, and the Lakeview Amphitheater in Syracuse. Underage customers using fake IDs to buy alcohol can be ticketed. Their licenses can also be suspended or revoked for 90 days up to one year.