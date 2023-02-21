ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York DMV announced that over 100 people have been arrested and charged for allegedly using fake driver’s licenses to obtain real licenses.

According to the DMV, the people that were arrested used a fraudulent Puerto Rico or out-of-state driver’s license in an attempt to exchange the license for a real, New York license. This was to get around the written and road tests in order to get a license.

“By presenting false documents to DMV to bypass required tests these fraudsters could have posed a traffic safety risk to the motoring public but thanks to the diligent work of our investigators, they have been stopped,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.

The arrests were part of a statewide investigation conducted by the DMV after several arrests have been made throughout New York. 11 of the arrests were made in the Capital Region.