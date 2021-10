(NEWS10) -- The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has launched four education campaigns aimed at preventing drug overdose deaths. The campaigns are targeted at young adults ages 18 to 34.

The campaigns provide information about fentanyl, mixing drugs, naloxone, and people in treatment and recovery. The CDC said each topic includes resources to help people make informed decisions, get the help they need, and ultimately reduce the rise in drug overdoses and overdose deaths.