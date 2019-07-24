‘Divorce Diaries’ coming to Funny Bone

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Comedian Michele Traina is bringing her one-woman show back to the Funny Bone Wednesday night.

Traina says her show, “Divorce Diaries,” has been revamped since the last time she was in Albany back in October 2018.

“When I started doing stand up either I would be headlining a show and have a feature or host, and doing improv with a partner but now I went back to the original structure,” Traina says she’s focusing on her own divorce diary and telling her story.

For fans of the improv section of her show, Traina says she’s doing it herself by going in and out of characters and relying more on audience interaction.

Michele Traina joined NEWS10 ABC’s Nicol Lally in studio Wednesday morning, you can watch the full interview above.

“Divorce Diaries” with Michele Traina will be at the Funny Bone inside Crossgates Mall tonight at 7:30 p.m., you must be 21 or older to attend.