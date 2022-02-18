CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following recent mask protests and demonstrations at several local school districts, superintendents are setting out to manage tensions. They say they anticipate some movement from the state on the school mask mandate following the February break, or shortly after.

Superintendent Ken Slentz of Ballston Spa Central School District said there is no specific state guidance detailing what to do when students walk in without masks.

“As much as we can, we look at any of these situations through those teacher lenses to see how we can make the most of it,” Slentz said, “but the challenges are there for sure.”

Mohonasen Central School District Superintendent Shannon Shine corroborated Slentz’s claim that there’s a lack of guidance. He said unlike with certain required vaccinations, like MMR and Varicella, there is not a specific protocol for students who come into school unmasked.

“I think the danger is that things can escalate, and it’s just unnecessary. We don’t want to escalate matters, parents don’t want matters escalated, students don’t want things escalated,” Shine said, “so we’re trying our very best to remain calm, civil, respectful; all the things we teach our students, we need to model them.”

Dozens of Ballston Spa High School students walked into school unmasked last Thursday. Slentz said things have pretty much gone back to normal since then.

“The next day, we had some students who chose to continue the protest but they stayed home, or they went to the rally in Albany,” he explained, “but in the buildings themselves, that kind of consternation just hasn’t continued.”

He added that two altercations among students on Tuesday are not necessarily indicative of tensions “boiling over” because of the mask mandate.

Shine was made aware students on Friday would be staging an unmasked walk-in protest at Mohonasen. He sent an email out to parents Thursday, reminding them that cooperation from students has been part of what’s allowed them to stay open for in person learning for the last year plus.

“The difficulty becomes when parents direct their students to be civilly disobedient and not wear their masks, and then we’re put in that very awkward situation,” Shine said, “where the state has been very clear with us that it’s still a mandate.”

He said only a handful of students ended up following through with the maskless walk-in, but the district had a plan in place that involved offering students face coverings and politely directing them to a common area with bathroom access while waiting for parents to pick them up.