District learns of student’s death over weekend

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local school district is mourning the loss of one of their high school students.

The superintendent of Schalmont Central School District posted to the district’s website explaining that over the weekend they learned of a student’s death which was due to an overdose.

The student’s name is not being released until State Police complete their investigation, but they say the student was part of their Capital Region BOCES auto program.

The superintendent says grief counselors will be at the school Monday to provide support to students and staff.

