Distracted driver crashes into utility pole in parking lot

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties Police responded to a report of a Garbage Truck versus Utility Pole crash early Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident happened in the Parking Lot of the Glasco Firehouse. After arriving on scene police say they found a County Waste garbage truck, driven by Michael Manetta, 31, of Catskill, with a utility pole on top of it.

Police say the driver could not leave the truck until a car from Central Hudson arrived on scene to make sure the pole and wires were safe. The driver reportedly told police he was driving through the parking lot when he became distracted by a noise in the back of his truck, and while not looking forward, he drove into a utility pole causing it and the wires attached to fall down, ending up on top of the garbage truck.

Police say a brief power outage in the Glasco area occurred as a result of the incident but no injuries were reported.

An investigation found no signs of impairment by the driver, however a police investigation is ongoing.

