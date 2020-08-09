Disney World to reduce theme park hours in September

FILE – In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. A new television show about the residents and caretakers at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom is being produced by National Geographic and will start streaming in the fall of 2020 on the Disney+. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(CNN) — Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida will reduce its operating hours on September 8.

According to the calendar on its website, Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios will shut down an hour earlier.

Epcot will empty out two hour sooner. Animal Kingdom will both open later and close earlier, shaving off a total of two hours.

The theme parks had to shut down completely due to coronavirus, but began a phased reopening on July 11.

