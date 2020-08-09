Disney World to reduce theme park hours in September

(CNN) — Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida will reduce its operating hours on September 8.
According to the calendar on its website, Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios will shut down an hour earlier.
Epcot will empty out two hour sooner. Animal Kingdom will both open later and close earlier, shaving off a total of two hours.
The theme parks had to shut down completely due to coronavirus, but began a phased reopening on July 11.
