Disney+ working on Star Wars Holiday Special

(CNN) – The Lego version of Rey, Finn, and Poe are headed to Disney Plus.

A new special called “The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special” is set to premiere on the streaming platform.

According to starwars.com, it’s set to take place right after the events of the last film, “Star Wars’ The Rise of Skywalker.”

In the special, Lego Rey leaves her friends to prepare for “Life Day.”

It’s a holiday that was first introduced in 1978’s Star Wars holiday special.

While on her travels, Rey is thrown into a cross-timeline adventure.

Iconic heroes and villians of the saga will show up on the special including Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Yoda.

The Lego Star Wars holiday special will debut on Disney Plus on November 17.

