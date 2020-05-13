Disney+ to release Broadway’s Hamilton on July 3

(NEXSTAR/AP) — This summer, you’ll be able to see the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton” perform the musical smash from the comfort of your couch.
The Walt Disney Company announced Tuesday it will share a four-year-old live capture of “Hamilton” on Disney+ starting July 3.
Earlier this year, Disney announced the film would be released in October 2021 and would include a theater release. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Disney opted to release the film early and exclusively on Disney+.
The groundbreaking, biographical hip-hop show about the life of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards in 2016 and made numerous tours.
The film was recorded live at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016, and stars all of the original Tony Award-winners: creator Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, and Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr.
Others who star include Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. The filmed version is directed by the show’s director, Tommy Kail.
