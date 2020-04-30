Disney sells, donates masks, profits to families

(CNN) — If you ought to wear a mask in public, why not do it in style? Disney is offering some fun options.

Disney is introducing non-medical face masks featuring some of its most popular characters. As people wear masks in public to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The characters include Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Anna and Elsa, Woody and Buzz Lightyear, The Avengers, R2-D2 and “The Mandalorian” character people call “Baby Yoda.”

They cost, $19.99 for a four pack and are available for pre-sale at shopdisney.com for estimated shipping in June.

They come in small, medium, and large.

Disney is donating all profits from U.S. sales of the masks, up to a million dollars to the non-profit group, “Medshare,” until September 30.

Disney is also donating a million of the masks for kids and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the United States. They will be distributed by Medshare.

LATEST STORIES