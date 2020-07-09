Disney releases measures ahead of reopening

Cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Despite a huge surge of Floridians testing positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, two of Disney World’s four parks are reopening Saturday, July 11. When they do, visitors to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” will find new rules in place. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, FL. (CNN) — After being closed for nearly four months, Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando are preparing for a phased reopening.

The Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park will open July 11 with a significant restriction on capacity.

Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will follow reopening on July 15.

Disney says it has learned a lot about doing a safe, phased reopening from its experience with its theme parks in Shanghai and Honk Kong.

In addition to limits on attendance, new procedures will be in place for park entry, attractions, dining, retail, and transportation.

There will be temperature screenings prior to entering a Disney Park.

Guests will notice numerous new hand-washing stations and be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The parades are canceled for the time being and kids will not be able to hug their favorite costumed characters.

However, Disney is promising a lot of surprises to make up for the loss of some of the more traditional activities due to COVID-19.

