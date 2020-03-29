Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Disney parks to remain closed indefinitely

News
Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) — Disneyland and Disney World will remain closed indefinitely.

The parks in Florida and California had planned to close at least through March, but now, Disney says a re-opening in early April is unlikely.

Disney has been paying employees since closing the facilities about two weeks ago and they say they will continue to do so until April 18.

All of Disney’s parks, worldwide, are shut down due to coronavirus.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak