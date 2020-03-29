Disney parks to remain closed indefinitely

(NEWS10) — Disneyland and Disney World will remain closed indefinitely.
The parks in Florida and California had planned to close at least through March, but now, Disney says a re-opening in early April is unlikely.
Disney has been paying employees since closing the facilities about two weeks ago and they say they will continue to do so until April 18.
All of Disney’s parks, worldwide, are shut down due to coronavirus.
