Disney on Ice presents “Dream Big” at the Times Union Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Disney on Ice is bringing a magical experience to the Times Union Center in Albany this weekend.

Perfect for the family, Disney on Ice presents “Dream Big” and it’s as enchanted as ever. Coco, The Little Mermaid, Moana and other favorite Disney characters will glide the ice, putting a sparkle in the eyes of many.

“Dream Big” consists of 42 skaters who capture the audience with dazzling choreography. The set itself is always changing and is interactive with the skaters; you’ll also see roughly 750 different costumes throughout the entirety of the show.

Disney on Ice is at the Times Union Center until December 15, tickets can be found here.