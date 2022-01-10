Disney On Ice coming to the Times Union this week

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic will be performing at the Times Union Center at 51 South Pearl Street in Albany from January 14 to 17.  This show features the stories of Moana, Coco, Aladdin, Toy Story, Beauty and the Beast, and more.

Dates and times of performances:

  • Friday, January 14 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 15 at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 16 at 12:00 a.m., 4:00 p.m.
  • Monday, January 17 1:00 p.m.

You can purchase Disney On Ice tickets on the Disney On Ice website.

While delivering the same magical experiences guest expect from Disney On Ice, Feld Entertainment is continuing Guest Wellness Enhancements to help keep families safe at its live events.  Fed Entertainment is working closely with venue partners to establish and follow COVID health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state, and local guidelines. 

