ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mickey Mouse and his friends are in Albany for an adventure with world class skating and acrobatics, featuring Disney songs and characters from the movies. NEWS10 got a preview of what you’ll see at Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party.

The show will bring beloved movies to life, with a Coco production number, and other character appearances including Moana, Anna and Elsa, Woody from Toy Story, and Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

“It’s always amazing to see the kids’ reactions, and not just the kids, the parents too,” said Performance Director Alexander Allen. “There’s something for everybody in this production.”

The fun doesn’t end with the skating.

“We have eleven different acrobatic elements throughout the show,” said Anna Rossiter, a performer in the production.

“A little fun fact, many of our acrobats are skaters too,” said performer Dilian Devaux.

Iconic props are woven into the story–objects you’re sure to recognize, like Genie’s Lamp from Aladdin, and the Pixar Ball seen in Toy Story.

Tickets for the show, which can be purchased online, are available for performances through Sunday.