Dismissal delay at Van Antwerp Middle School after threatening message found

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Students at Van Antwerp Middle School were dismissed room by room Thursday after a threatening message was found in one of its bathrooms. The Niskayuna School District first posted of the incident on its website around 3 p.m.

“All students and staff are safe. The Niskayuna Police Department is on its way to the school to investigate. Shelter in place means that everyone inside the school stays where they are so the situation can be assessed,” the district said.

At 3:25 p.m. the district said dismissal had started but that students would be getting home later than usual. As students were released room by room, they were checked by members of the Niskayuna Police Department with a wand to detect any weapons.

The district said students would not be allowed to go to their lockers and that all after-school activities were cancelled. At 4:30 p.m. the district said half of the classrooms had been dismissed and that buses would be waiting until all students were dismissed before bringing them home.

A message will be sent once the buses have left the school. The district said they expected school to resume as normal on Friday.