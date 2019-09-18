Discussing safety improvements on a busy stretch of Schenectady road

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Safety improvements will soon be coming to a busy stretch of road and the City of Schenectady wants to hear your thoughts.

On Wednesday, September 18, the city’s engineering staff will be discussing safety improvements along the South Brandywine Corridor between I-890 and State Street. Proposed improvements include high-visibility crosswalks, signal upgrades, and lane reconfiguration.

Schenectady has received a $1.26 million federal grant through the Capital District Transportation Committee to support this project. In a statement, Mayor Gary McCarthy says, ” This section of Brandywine Avenue is one of the busiest corridors in the City, serving as a main cross route perpendicular to I-890, State Street, and Union Street.”

That meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Tropics Restaurant 201 S. Brandywine Avenue, Schenectady.