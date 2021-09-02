Discovering Saratoga: Winsome Wench

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – She’s the Saratoga resident behind the Winsome Wench, a small business that makes hats, fascinators and headbands from found and donated items. Margaret McIntyre started making the crafty creations after her co-worker expressed interest in wearing one to a Kentucky Derby party.

McIntyre says she considers Winsome Wench a hobby and not a business.

She names all the hats she makes after women in her life. For example, Miranda is named after her own daughter.

You can find her hats in the following locations:

  • Saratoga History Museum in Congress Park
  • Brookside Museum in Ballston Spa
  • Saratoga Dreams

If you have a custom creation in mind, McIntyre wants to make it for you! Call her at 518-222-9856.

