Discovering Saratoga: Winsome Wench

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – She’s the Saratoga resident behind the Winsome Wench, a small business that makes hats, fascinators and headbands from found and donated items. Margaret McIntyre started making the crafty creations after her co-worker expressed interest in wearing one to a Kentucky Derby party.

McIntyre says she considers Winsome Wench a hobby and not a business.

She names all the hats she makes after women in her life. For example, Miranda is named after her own daughter.

You can find her hats in the following locations:

Saratoga History Museum in Congress Park

Brookside Museum in Ballston Spa

Saratoga Dreams

If you have a custom creation in mind, McIntyre wants to make it for you! Call her at 518-222-9856.