Discovering Saratoga: Winsome Wench

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – She’s the Saratoga resident behind the Winsome Wench, a small business that makes hats, fascinators and headbands from found and donated items. Margaret McIntyre started making the crafty creations after her co-worker expressed interest in wearing one to a Kentucky Derby party.
McIntyre says she considers Winsome Wench a hobby and not a business.
She names all the hats she makes after women in her life. For example, Miranda is named after her own daughter.
You can find her hats in the following locations:
- Saratoga History Museum in Congress Park
- Brookside Museum in Ballston Spa
- Saratoga Dreams
If you have a custom creation in mind, McIntyre wants to make it for you! Call her at 518-222-9856.
