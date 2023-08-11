SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Springs History Museum debuted their first ever pop-up satellite exhibit this month in the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center. The exhibit highlights the lives of the earliest residents of the city.

“This is a first for the History Museum. We have installed small, temporary window displays before, but this is the first complete off-site exhibit in our history. Of course, it’s just a taste of what we offer in our museum, but it will provide visitors to the community a first look at why Saratoga Springs has become what it is today,” said Executive Director of the Saratoga Springs History Museum James Parillo.

The free exhibit will be open year round and on display until 2025. The Saratoga Springs History Museum is open every day 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and offers visitors a detailed exploration of the history of the City and the Canfield Casino. The Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.