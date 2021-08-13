Discovering Saratoga: Saratoga artist captures joyful moments

10 in Toga

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gretchen Tisch paints special moments

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With every stroke of her paintbrush, Artist Gretchen Tisch sets out to create a masterpiece. While no two pieces are ever the same, they do share one similar goal: to spread joy!

From hand-painted hats to face masks, Tisch is always expanding the items she offers at her shop on 517 Broadway called “Feathered Antler.”

In 2018, she started doing live wedding portraits for couples after two brides requested the experience on their big day.

Now, she averages about 15 live wedding portrait sessions annually.

To learn more about her offerings, and to request a custom order, message her here!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire