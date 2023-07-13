SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Growing up in the Spraragen family, summers were always reserved for the Saratoga Race Course. The summer tradition was started by their father Larry, the leader of Schenectady Hardware and Electric from 1993-2008.

Attending Opening Day is a Saratoga tradition that continues long after their beloved father passed away in 2008, carried on by his six kids and 10 grandkids. For sixteen years, they’ve been naming a race on Opening Day after Larry.

This year, more than 40 family and friends gathered for the Opening Day tradition. Some family members traveled from as far as Florida and Virginia.

“He would love us being here, we all come together because that’s what my father did. He brought us all together,” said Kelly Spraragen Young, Larry’s daughter.