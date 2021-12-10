Discover Schenectady River Rink to officially open at Mohawk Harbor

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Get your ice skates on! A brand-new ice-skating rink is officially open at Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady. You don’t need to be a pro to ice skate, you just have to know how to have fun!

Discover Schenectady, in partnership with Flight on Ice, Galesi Group, and Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority has officially opened the Discover Schenectady River Rink, presented by Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York. “Right now, this is our soft opening phase so throughout the week you’ll see more lights being added, more seating, this large tent that we are in right now — we’ll be getting tables and stuff,” said Rob Wright from Flight on Ice.

For the first year, visitors can expect fun for the whole family including ice skating, heated hospitality tent, skate rentals, Beekman 1802 pop-up shop, and great food & beverage options from Druthers Brewing Co., Shaker & Vine, Rivers Casino Resort, and Ruggiero’s Pizza.

Themed nights with costumed characters provided by The Costumer, starting with the 12 Days of Christmas, live entertainment, ticket specials, and more will happen from December 10 through the end of February 2022 (weather permitting). Overnight packages are available at participating hotels. Private event space is also available in the Hospitality Tent. Discounted season passes and family package tickets are on sale on the Flight on Ice website.

“As a community-based health plan, Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York strives to enable experiences that promote health and wellness for all,” shared Keith Dolan, Vice President, Commercial Sales Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York. “We’re excited to be the Presenting Sponsor of the Discover Schenectady River Rink for its inaugural winter season and look forward to seeing the wonderful, new opportunities it will bring to Mohawk Harbor.