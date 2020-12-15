Discover Albany launches holiday photo contest

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Discover Albany and Albany County’s Convention & Visitors Bureau launched the ‘Discover My Albany’ holiday photo contest. Participants are encouraged to submit photos online of their unique holiday traditions this year for a chance to win an Albany swag bag and a pair of Bose Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses.

NEWS10 ABC’s Stephanie Rivas will be the guest judge and choose the winner.

Entries can be submitted with a participant’s name, email address, and photos via a Google Form and accepted until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3.

“This year looks a lot different in many ways, the holidays being one of them,” said Jill Delaney, president and CEO of Discover Albany. “We wanted to do something to help everyone get in the holiday spirit, get creative and have some fun! Though the holidays look different people are still leaning into their family traditions and we want to see them showcased in the most creative way. We hope everyone has fun with this and we can’t wait to see the entries”

The contest requires participants agree with the terms and conditions listed on the Google Form so that the submitted photos can be circulated. All photos must be original images and stock photographs will not be allowed.

The link to the Google Form for contest entry can be found at Discover Albany’s website and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.