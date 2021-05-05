Discounts available for those vaccinated at Crossgates

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New Yorkers who get vaccinated at Crossgates Mall will be eligible for a number of discounts and special offers. Clarks, Cinnabon and Apex Entertainment are just three of the businesses participating in the incentive.

The offers are available to anyone who receives at least vaccine at Crossgates, including people who received their first dose at SUNY Albany and their second dose at Crossgates when the Albany Mass Vaccination site moved to the mall on April 16. The Governor’s office says over 200,000 doses have been administered at the “site” since January. Crossgates has clarified individuals who received both doses at SUNY Albany will not be eligible for the offer.

Pyramid Management Group’s CEO, Stephen Congel, said the mall was “proud to provide our community with this easily accessible location for New York’s important vaccine program,” before adding:

We recognize how important the State’s vaccine program is in moving New York forward. And it’s exciting to see our stores, restaurants and entertainment venues recognize this, as well, by showing their appreciation with incentives for those who advance that mission by getting vaccinated.” Stephen Congel, CEO of Pyramid Management Group

Individuals with “Albany Xgates” on their vaccination cards can scan a QR code or visit the mall’s website to see a full list of discounts and offers. The discount page will be updated daily to include shops, restaurants, eateries and entertainment venues.

The vaccination site is located in the space previously occupied by Lord & Taylor.

In a statement, Governor Cuomo also praised Crossgates for the incentive:

“I applaud the stores at Crossgates for their participation in this effort and promoting the safety and importance of the vaccine. The light at the end of the tunnel has never been brighter and it is incentives such as these that will undoubtedly help us reach our vaccination goals.” Governor Andrew Cuomo

The stores currently participating in the program, and the incentives they are offering, are: