Discounted heart scans available at Saratoga Hospital

SARATOGA N.Y. (NEWS10)- Saratoga Hospital will offer $99 cardiac calcium scoring exams during the month of Feb. in observance of American Hearth Month.

Calcium scoring measures calcium deposits or hard plaque by CT scan. It’s these deposits that can cause heart disease.

The hospital said people with the following health conditions should consider the testing:

Diabetes

Family history of heart disease

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Overweight by 20% or more

Sedentary lifestyle

Tobacco use

Men over 45

Women over 55 or women over 40 who have gone through menopause or had their ovaries removed and are not taking estrogen

The exam is oftentimes not covered by insurance policies, the hospital said. They are encouraging anyone interested in the test to first see a healthcare provider. Potential patients will also need a referral.

To make an appointment or for more information call 518-580-2232.