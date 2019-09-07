Discolored water advisory issued for Albany

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – The Albany Water Department (AWD) has determined there is the potential for customers to observe a pinkish tint to their water today. Depending on a customer’s specific location within the distribution system, they may or may not experience this situation.

The water is safe to drink and use for cooking and bathing; however, the Albany Water Department suggests if customers observe a pinkish tint in their water that they avoid doing laundry until the color clears. AWD is working to clear the system.

This coloration is a result of a pass-through of sodium permanganate in the water distribution system. Permanganate is used at the early stages of the treatment process to control taste and odor, remove color, iron and manganese, and limit the formation of trihalomethanes and haloacetic acids. It is normally removed during the filtration process; however, recent maintenance to the system caused a slug of permanganate to pass through the filters.

If you observe a pinkish tint to your water, please call the Albany Water Department plant operator at (518) 767-7667, extension 221.