Disaster outreach center opens in Capital Region

AVERILL PARK (NEWS10) — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a disaster outreach center in Averill Park for Rensselaer, Albany, Columbia, Greene, Saratoga and Washington counties. The outreach center is open September 15 through September 24.

This comes after the approval of a Physical Disaster Declaration from the Small Business Administration for Rensselaer, Otsego, and Niagara counties following three separate severe weather events in July causing damage to homes and businesses. The declaration allows eligible New Yorkers in these counties and adjacent counties to apply for low-interest loans to help rebuild and recover.

New Yorkers can now apply for these loans to aid in disaster relief. Hochul is encouraging residents looking for one-on-one, in-person assistance to visit the new centers.

The outreach center in the Capital Region is at the Town of Sand Lake Building, 8428 NY Route 66, Averill Park, NY 12018. More information can be found on the Small Business Association website.

Hochul announced two additional centers in Otsego and Niagara counties. All three outreach centers will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sites will permanently close on September 24, at 4 p.m.