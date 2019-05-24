Disabled Veteran small business leading the way in Capital Region

Founded by retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Bob Domenici, Strategic Response Initiatives was one of the first small businesses to get certified as a New York State Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business in 2014.

The Office of General Services works with the veterans to grow their small business through assistance, promotion and state contracting opportunities

SRI now has five employees and is looking for new office space as they continue to grow.

To learn more about the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business program and to see if you qualify, visit the Office of General Service’s website.