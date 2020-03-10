Director and students all must adapt in ‘Just Another High School Play’

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a nightmare scenario. The students in a high school play production haven’t been showing up to rehearsal, and so as a final act of frustration, their director has flown the coop, leaving them to improvise a show in front of a waiting audience.

Luckily, that isn’t the actual situation Glens Falls High School students in the school’s theater club find themselves in. Rather, it’s the plot of “Just Another High School Play,” their show for the year. But for both them and for director and English teacher Nicole Matino, it’s an exercise in learning to adapt to situations as they arise; from actors, or direction, or even the script itself.