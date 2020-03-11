Dioceses of Albany responds to the Coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The Dioceses of Albany issued new guidelines Tuesday in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The church made changes to how they perform the Eucharist during mass and the sign of the peace.

At the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, the Holy Water will not be put out until this outbreak passes.

For the time being, Catholic Churches in the area will not use the chalice that symbolizes the blood of Christ. The church says receiving the host alone imparts all the grace from the full Eucharist. They also advise taking the host on the hand instead of on the tongue.

Parishioner receive the host on the palm of your hand Wednesday at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament

Going forward the holy water fonts will be emptied and replaced regularly. Some churches may do away with their holy water entirely for the time being.

The biggest change, for now, is the suspension of the physical sign of the peace. Instead of a hug or handshake parishioners are asked to turn, acknowledge a person and say, “Peace be with you.”

If you want the latest information about the diocese’s response to the coronavirus you can go to their website.