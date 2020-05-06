Diocese of Springfield enters into sexual misconduct allegation reporting agreement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield has entered into an agreement with three Western Massachusetts District Attorney’s Offices to report sexual misconduct allegations. The DA Offices include the Berkshire, Hampden, and Northwestern districts.

The agreement comes after a year of discussions between the DA Offices involved and the Diocese. It addresses concerns over inconsistencies in how past abuse allegations were reported by the Diocese.

The agreement outlines policies by which the Diocese will report any allegations it becomes aware of involving sexual misconduct by diocesan representatives of children or vulnerable adults, regardless of when the abuse is reported to have taken place. It will also establish policies to make sure that a jurisdiction is keeping a receipt of any allegations forwarded to them and to keep in contact with the Diocese about the allegations.

In addition, all parties agreed that the Diocese will not begin its review/investigation process of allegations for 90 days or until the respective DA Office informs the Diocese it can proceed to avoid any unintentional interference when a criminal investigation is opened.

The agreement was signed by Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni, Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington, and Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan, along with the legal counsel for the Diocese, Attorney John J. Egan and Springfield Bishop Mitchell T. Rozanski.

