Dinosaurs to take over Altamont Fairgrounds for drive-thru adventure

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Dinosaurs are coming to the Altamont Fairgrounds in a Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru from July 23 to August 1. The event will feature life-sized T-Rex, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Velociraptors as well as other dinosaurs that move and roar.
The drive-thru, with audio tour, will take between 30-45 minutes. There will also be outdoor children’s activities.
Prices start at $49 per vehicle with up to eight occupants. Tickets are limited and sold per day, per time period. For more information or to purchase tickets visit https://www.dinosauradventure.com/.
Dates/times
- Friday, July 23, 1- 8 p.m.
- Saturday, July 24, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.
- Sunday, July 25, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 28, 1- 8 p.m.
- Thursday, July 29, 1- 8 p.m.
- Friday, July 30, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.
- Saturday, July 31, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.
- Sunday, August 1, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.