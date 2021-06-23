Digital passport program turns visiting Adirondack breweries into a game with prizes

A tote bag that participants can earn as part of the new Adirondack Craft Beverage Trail, started by the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce in Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: ARCC)

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce has taken a tally of craft breweries through the Adirondacks, and made a rewards system for those who want to visit them.

This week, the chamber launched the Adirondack Craft Beverage Trail Digital Passport, a new way for brewery fans to get prizes for the number of glasses they get poured in their travels.

Those who want a passport can sign up online, and will get their passport via email or text. No app is required.

“The craft beverage industry is a year-round attraction that ranked high in consumer traveler surveys distributed by our destination partners to gain insight into what people are looking for when they visit our area,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gina Mintzer. “We feel this is an offering that will help visitors find what they’re looking for and gain more visibility for our local craft beverage scene.”

It currently applies to 15 breweries in Essex, Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties, with more to be added. Five check-ins get users a window cling commemorating the beverage trail; 10 gets a tote bag specially designed to carry bottles; and every scan enters the user into a raffle.

“We chose a digital passport because we liked the ease of updating the passport throughout the year, the fact that we could continue to interact with users of the passport digitally, analyze data and react to trends,” Mintzer said. “We also like that it can be accessed on a smartphone and isn’t something additional that consumers have to remember to carry with them.”

Participating businesses include Adirondack Pub & Brewery, Adirondack Winery, Argyle Brewing Company, Battle Hill Brewing Company, Common Roots Brewing Company, Cooper’s Cave Ale Company, Hicks Orchard, Lake George Distilling Co., Ledge Hill Brewing Company, Ledge Rock Hill Winery, Mean Max Brew Works, Northway Brewing Company, Paradox Brewing and Slickfin Brewing Company, with Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery joining soon.

The passport was made in association with Bandwango, a company that creates similar services for businesses and areas all through the U.S. and Canada.

Prizes can be picked up at the Lake George Village Information Center, 1 Beach Road; or the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, 2176 Route 9.