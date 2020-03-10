Digital Exclusive: What makes comedic acting harder

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – High school English teacher Nicole Matino has been directing the school’s non-musical plays for over 20 years. Early on, she made the switch from more serious plays like “Twelve Angry Men” to comedies, like the school’s upcoming production of “Just Another High School Play.”

Matino also sees a lot of difference between what she and her fellow teachers know when it comes to popular culture references versus what her students know. And even as she teaches them about “The Sound of Music” and “Grease,” she finds herself learning new things from them, too.