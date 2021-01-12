Digital Exclusive: What is red light therapy?

BEACON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Red light therapy is a non-invasive and zero-contact treatment that delivers concentrated light to your skin and cells, but what are the benefits? In this digital exclusive video, My Zen Den Founder Alexandria Gilleo breaks down the nuts and bolts of red light therapy.

The wavelengths of red and near-infrared light use medical-grade LEDs to target skin cells without heat or UV rays, according to Gilleo.

Does it hurt though? According Web MD, red light therapy doesn’t hurt or burn the skin. It’s not the same type of light used in tanning booths, and it doesn’t expose your skin to damaging UV rays.

According to My Zen Den’s website, here are some of the benefits:

  • decreased inflammation
  • accelerated muscle recovery, wound healing & tissue repair
  • reduced cellulite & aids in weight loss
  • rejuvenated skin tone and improves complexion
  • stimulated & rebuilt collagen production
  • minimized fine lines & wrinkles, acne treatment and reduced psoriasis
  • improved sleep
  • supported immune system & mitochondrial function and increased oxygenation
  • boosted endorphins and mood

Treatments can last anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes. If you can’t visit a place that offers red light therapy, you can purchase face mask products online or try D.I.Y. treatments at home.

