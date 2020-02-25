Digital Exclusive: What is a King Cake?

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In this digital exclusive, learn more about the traditional King Cake.

Dating back to the Roman era, King Cakes are a Mardi Gras tradition. The traditional sweet treat is typically eaten between Epiphany Day on Jan. 6 and Mardi Gras.

King Cakes come in many flavors, styles and traditions all over the world.

In the U.S., the ring-shaped cakes are most recognizable in New Orleans-inspired colors: purple, green and yellow.

Locally, you can order a King Cake from Bella-Napoli Italian Bakery, which is seen in the video.