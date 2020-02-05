DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: What are those panels for?

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)—The CDTA bus stop on Washington Ave. next to the State Education Building sports a series of solar panels. Just what do they power?

According to Jaime Waston, CDTA Director of Communications, they were added after riders expressed concerns over the lack of light during nighttime hours. The panels power the bus stop itself.

Watson says it’s all part of CDTA’s green initiative. So expect to see more panels giving bright light to your bus stops in the future.

LATEST STORIES: