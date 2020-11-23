Digital Exclusive: Ticonderoga’s one-of-a-kind historical battle map

(NEXSTAR) - The head of the agency tasked with allocating funds to the presidential transition has reportedly changed course Monday, now recognizing President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory earlier this month, according to multiple media outlets.

General Services Administration Chief Emily Murphy had held off formalizing the transition process after the Trump administration challenged the legitimacy of the general election. After weeks of intensifying pressure, Murphy reportedly wrote to the Biden administration acknowledging the victory late Monday. NewsNation obtained a full version of the document.