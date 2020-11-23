TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Diane O’Connor, managing director of the Ticonderoga Historical Society, tells the story of a one-of-a-kind historical map restored and preserved by the society.
LATEST STORIES
- GSA recognizes president-elect Biden, clearing way for formal transition
- ‘Jeopardy!’ to resume production Nov. 30 with Ken Jennings as first in ‘series of interim guest hosts’
- White House kicks off holiday season welcoming official tree
- Digital Exclusive: Ticonderoga’s one-of-a-kind historical battle map
- Lawmakers debate necessity of a mask mandate in Congress