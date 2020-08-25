Digital Exclusive: Through fire or pandemic, Oscar’s Smokehouse keeps on cooking

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Joq Quintal, third-generation owner of Oscar’s Smokehouse, says the community that loves his meats, cheeses and sauces has shown support through the COVID-19 pandemic, just as they did 11 years ago when the smokehouse’s original storefront was destroyed by a fire.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga