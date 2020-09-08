Digital Exclusive: The first year of a new nonprofit for Lower Adirondack Visionary Associates

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jabes Prado, founder of Lower Adirondack Visionary Associates, was at Nate’s Barber Shop on Monday to give out free backpacks and school supplies. The nonprofit is in its first year, and it’s been keeping busy.
