Digital Exclusive: The first year of a new nonprofit for Lower Adirondack Visionary Associates

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jabes Prado, founder of Lower Adirondack Visionary Associates, was at Nate’s Barber Shop on Monday to give out free backpacks and school supplies. The nonprofit is in its first year, and it’s been keeping busy.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga