Digital Exclusive: Teddy Roosevelt’s link to North Creek’s train station

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of the Governor on Thursday sent out a press release with updated statewide COVID numbers. No longer are rolling averages of infection rates in microclusters reported alongside the raw numbers. Now, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is sending out updates that with metrics relating to free hospital beds in each region.

"As we continue to see the number COVID-19 cases surge across the nation, it is beyond critical that we ensure hospitals, and hospital systems as a whole, have developed additional capacity and are prepared to work cooperatively with each other to prevent any one facility from becoming overwhelmed. With this work already underway through the state's Surge and Flex program, we also continue to fight to ensure the vaccine's distribution is as fair and equitable as possible," Cuomo said about hospitalizations in a statement.