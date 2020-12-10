Digital Exclusive: Teddy Roosevelt’s link to North Creek’s train station

NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Right by the holiday-decorated caboose welcoming visitors in this holiday season, the North Creek Depot Museum has another piece of history to share. The depot was the spot where Theodore Roosevelt learned he had become president.

