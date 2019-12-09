Digital Exclusive: Take a tour of a tiny home

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – WSWHE BOCES students created a tiny house that was featured in the 2019 Showcase of Homes. Now, the tiny house is up for auction and all the proceeds from the sale will go back to funding future student projects.

According to Tiny House Society, 89 percent of tiny house owners have less credit card debt than the average American.

As more and more people want to stay financially healthy, especially a younger audience, the tiny house movement is building momentum.

In this digital exclusive, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson gives you a tour of their tiny home.