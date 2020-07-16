Digital Exclusive: Supervisor Claudia Braymer on Schumer visit, state assembly campaign

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) - When one racing fan found out spectators wouldn't be allowed at the Saratoga Race Course, he came up with a creative idea! From the signature red and white to the picnic tables, Mark Struffolino transformed his backyard into the Saratoga Race Course.

The backyard project took six weeks and some help from his friends, who said they did it for the chance to have place to watch the races.