DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Stefanik addresses NY-21 dairy farmers in phone conference

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (KRON) — Most people understand that wearing face coverings indoors in public places like grocery stores and pharmacies is essential to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Does that make it OK for people to gang up on each other if someone doesn't abide by the face mask rule?

A recently tweeted video shows a group of masked shoppers all in a Staten Island grocery store screaming at another customer who is not wearing a mask.