Digital Exclusive: Snowstorm snowboarding by the Lake George waterfront

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Isa O’Brien and Heather Benworth of the Village of Lake George looked out their windows on Thursday and saw the over two feet of snowfall outside as an open invitation. Finding a path left by someone else in Shepard Park, the pair chose against the traditional sleds, instead favoring the snowboards they use at Gore Mountain every year.

The shot down the park slope takes them near the water, but O’Brien said she doesn’t get scared if she gets close.

The North County was hit with heavy snow until around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

