(NEWS10) - Technology has been incorporated into nearly everything now and being on the lookout for cyber scams is a daily occurrence, News10 has been researching cybersecurity practices that help protect your personal information. Email attachments can be a gateway for criminals trying to steal your information. Some of the characteristics that make email attachments convenient and popular are also the ones that make them a common tool for attackers.

Email is easily circulated – Forwarding email is so simple that viruses can quickly infect many machines. Most viruses don't even require users to forward the email—they scan a users' computer for email addresses and automatically send the infected message to all of the addresses they find. Attackers take advantage of the reality that most users will automatically trust and open any message that comes from someone they know.