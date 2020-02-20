DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: On the front lines with ICE protesters

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of immigration and refugee rights activists gathered outside the Rensselaer County Jail while the acting Director of ICE held his press conference inside.

Organizers say they were holding their own press conference, showing their support of New York's Green Light Law. They tell News10 they wanted to send a strong message to both the acting Director Matthew Albence and the Rensselaer County Sheriff that they are backing their undocumented neighbors, and will not allow them to be strong-armed or bullied.