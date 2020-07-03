LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce Director Gina Mintzer speaks on 4th of July staffing in the village, signage encouraging safety, and Warren County’s guidance on quarantine for visitors from a list of 16 states.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Latest stories
- Digital Exclusive: Lake George chamber director on 4th of July staffing, travel restrictions
- Albany Police charge one for setting off fireworks in Pine Hills
- Doctor on vaccines and Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome related to coronavirus
- Uncle Sam sees off July 4th travelers at Albany Airport
- Travel to the edge of space on a balloon